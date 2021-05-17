We're officially in 100-degree territory and if spending time by the pool is on your family's summer to-do list, it's a good time to make sure kids know how to be safe in and around the water.
Whether your child is brand new to swimming, needs to refresh their skills or wants to learn advanced techniques there are several places in and around Tucson that offer lessons for all ages and skill levels.
From free lessons offered by the county, to private lessons offered at swim schools we rounded up a few options for kids starting as young as 2 months old. Note: Tucson Parks and Recreation typically offers swim lessons in the summer, but so far have not announced if or when those will happen.
Free swim lessons from Pima County and TMC
Pima County's parks and recreation department has teamed up with Tucson Medical Center's Vest it Up! program to offer free swim lessons to 800 children this summer at three county pools.
Children will learn proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.
"Drowning is 100 percent preventable," Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima Count Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation said in a news release. "Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning."
Ages: 3½ and up
Where: Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way; Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave. and Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sessions are in June and July. Lessons are 30-minutes long, four times a week for 2 weeks.
Cost: Free
How to register: Registration for lessons in June starts at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and registration for July lessons starts at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Register online at www.pima.gov/swimlessons or by phone at (520) 724-5171. The deadline to register for each session is the Wednesday before the session's start date.
More information: Visit www.pima.gov/swimlessons
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation
In addition to the free swim lesson program, Pima County will also offer lessons at five other pools in Tucson, Picture Rocks, Catalina and Ajo this summer. On the first day of each session, kids will participate in a skills assessment and will work in groups of six or fewer depending on their skill level.
Ages: 3½ and up
Where: Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.; Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Road, Wade McLean Pool, 12000 W. Emigh Road, Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Road and Ajo Pool, 290 E. Fifth Street.
When: Sessions are held in June and July. Lessons are four times a week for two weeks.
Cost: Sessions are $20 for eight 30-minute lessons. A limited number of free lessons are available for qualifying families.
How to register: Registration for lessons in June starts at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and registration for July lessons starts at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Register online at www.pima.gov/swimlessons or by phone at (520) 724-5171. The deadline to register for each session is the Wednesday before the session's start date.
More information: Visit www.pima.gov/swimlessons
J-Rays Swim School
The Tucson Jewish Community Center offers both private and group swim lessons for kids in three different skill levels through its J-Rays Swim School program.
The Tucson J has Parent + Me lessons for children ages 6 months to 3 years old and Learn-to-Swim lessons for kids ages 3-12. Group lessons are capped at 4-6 participants.
Ages: 6 months to 12 years old
Where: 3800 E. River Road
When: Group sessions are available through Aug. 1. Private lessons can be scheduled year-round.
Cost: Group lessons are $60 for members and $75 for non-members for four 30-minute lessons. Private lessons start at $30 for members and $40 for non-members per lesson.
How to register: Register online on the Tucson JCC's website.
More information: Go here.
University of Arizona Campus Recreation
The UA hosts parent and child swim lessons for kids ages 6 months to 2 years old and AquaCub group swim lessons in five different skill levels for kids age 3 and up. Each session is capped at six participants. Campus recreation hopes to add private lessons to its offerings starting in June.
Ages: 6 months and up
Where: 1400 E. Sixth Street
When: June and July. Lessons are two days a week for four weeks.
Cost: $80 for members; $90 for non-members for eight, 30-minute lessons.
How to register: Register online on the UA Campus Recreation website.
Saguaro Aquatics
Saguaro Aquatics offers private and group lessons for parents and tots, children and adults in seven different skill levels.
Ages: 6 months and up
Where: 5302 E. Pima Street
When: Registration is currently open for lessons in June.
Cost: Lessons start at $18 per class for one class per week, plus a $35 registration fee
How to register: Visit saguaroaquatics.com
DeMont Family Swim School
The DeMont Family Swim School offers weekly lessons for parents and babies and group lessons for kids year-round in its two indoor heated pools.
Ages: 2 months and up
Where: 2850 W. Ina Road
When: Lessons are offered year-round.
Cost: $45 for one 30-minute lesson per week, with an eight-week minimum, plus a one-time $50 registration fee.
How to register: Register online at demontswim.com.
Sunshine Swim School
Sunshine Swim School has been teaching Tucson babies, kids, teens and adults how to swim and be water safe for 50 years and offers group lessons for a variety of skill levels.
Ages: 6 months and up
Where: 8484 E. Speedway
When: Lessons are available through October.
Cost: Starts at $56 per month for one class per week.
How to register: Visit sunshineswimschool.com.