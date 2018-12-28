Charro del Rey, the newest outpost of the El Charro family of restaurants, is expected to open Jan. 9 downtown.
The seafood-centric restaurant at 178 E. Broadway is next door to the Flores family's 2-year-old Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway.
Charro del Rey increases the Flores family’s downtown footprint, which includes its flagship El Charro Café on North Court Avenue.
In a Facebook posting Friday morning, Carlotta Flores said Charro del Rey will open at 4 p.m. Jan. 9. The surf-and-turf menu will include "fresh, sustainable fish, shrimp and oysters" and "aged prime beef."
Diners can use their El Charro-affiliated gift cards, Flores posted.