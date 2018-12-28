The seafood-centric Charro del Rey is expected to open Jan. 9.

 Courtesy Charro del Rey via Facebook

Charro del Rey, the newest outpost of the El Charro family of restaurants, is expected to open Jan. 9 downtown.

The seafood-centric restaurant at 178 E. Broadway is next door to the Flores family's 2-year-old Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway.

Charro del Rey increases the Flores family’s downtown footprint, which includes its flagship El Charro Café on North Court Avenue.

In a Facebook posting Friday morning, Carlotta Flores said Charro del Rey will open at 4 p.m. Jan. 9. The surf-and-turf menu will include "fresh, sustainable fish, shrimp and oysters" and "aged prime beef."

Diners can use their El Charro-affiliated gift cards, Flores posted.

