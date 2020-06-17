Tucson Sonoran hot dog restaurant closing dining room as state COVID cases spike

A popular Tucson Sonoran hot dog restaurant is closing its dining rooms and returning to takeout only on Thursday, June 18, after the state reported consecutive days of new coronavirus cases.

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs will return to carryout only at its two locations — 2680 N. First Ave. and 5118 S. 12th Ave. — owner Benjamin Galaz said Wednesday.

He is hoping that other Tucson restaurants will follow his lead.

“If they see me, that I’m doing this, I think they will be more willing to do the same thing," he said.

Galaz made the decision to close his dining rooms after noticing the long lines of customers waiting outside to get in. The restaurant is operating at 50% capacity, which Galaz said has resulted in the lines.

Some of his customers wear masks but many do not, and Galaz worried that some were not taking the threat of the pandemic as seriously as they had before Gov. Doug Ducey allowed restaurants to resume dine-in on May 11.

"It’s too much people in one spot and we are doing everything the health department told us to do, but it’s too much people in one spot," said Galaz, who opened his south side restaurant in 1994 and his restaurant on First Avenue and Grant Road 15 years ago. "I think for the safety of our employees and our customers, we are going back to takeout."

Ray Flores, president of Flores Concepts that operates El Charro restaurants, said he worried that people will jump to the conclusion that restaurants are contributing to the increase in Arizona COVID cases.