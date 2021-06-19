How the Pima County Public Library steps up to connect with families

Story times also provide us with an opportunity to talk to parents about brain development and early literacy. My first story time? Well, let’s just say that it needed improvement, for sure. As time went on, I took part in as many learning opportunities as I could and relied heavily on my supportive coworkers for advice and suggestions on how to improve.

My approach to working with kids? First and foremost, it is important to me to get to know all of the kids who visit our library. Something as simple as “Hey, buddy. How was school today?” can go a long way with building rapport with a child. I want our library to be a welcoming place for children of all backgrounds, and I always want them to look forward to visiting the library.

In addition to story times, I have hosted STEAM programs and Read to a Dog. One of my best memories involves a parent whose child attended Read to a Dog. Her son, a second grader, did not like sitting for a story or reading on his own.

His parents heard about Read to a Dog and decided to give it a shot. They became regular attendees and the boy started loving reading to the dogs so much that he practiced reading at home in anticipation of coming to Read to a Dog. I could see his reading proficiency increasing on a weekly basis. Seeing him begin to enjoy reading was a pretty cool thing to watch unfold.