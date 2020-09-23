No Grinches here: Arizona Repertory Singers create virtual holiday concert

That performance will be the group's most ambitious: eight works, including piano solos and ensemble pieces, packaged in a PDF format that will remind viewers of the group's concert programs.

"The audience can click through each page as if they are holding a concert program, with the videos embedded in the PDF," Phillips explained last week, as he set to work editing the first couple of songs in the concert.

The choir has been working on the holiday concert for weeks. Phillips begins the process by filming himself conducting the choir with the music's score scrolling on the bottom. The singers then learn their parts before filming their performances. As each video comes in, Phillips, who learned how to edit video and audio early this summer, gets a head start editing the individual performances.

Painstakingly editing the audio is the most time-consuming part of the process, he said. The video part can take a full workday to put together.

"It's a lot," he said, but it's work Phillips said he enjoys for the most part.

“We could have done it for cheaper" — the choir invested $3,000 in the equipment, he said — "but it makes my life so much easier when learning a new skill to just have it go fast," he said.