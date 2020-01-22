Rising Italian soprano making U.S. orchestra debut in Tucson

Gomez, who is in the middle of his third TSO season, said it took some arm wrestling to arrange Lombardi’s TSO appearance. The timing had to fit her full schedule of European operas and the repertoire had to be just right.

“This finally was the right time and she loved the idea of doing the Rossini music as well because she’s doing it some other places (his season),” said Gomez, who met Lombardi in 2014 when he was conducting Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in Italy; she was singing the role of Donna Elvira.

“I’m always really happy” performing with Gomez at the podium, she said. “He always supports me a lot, and it’s a privilege, in a situation where we usually don’t have a lot of time for rehearsal, to have the possibility to deeply discuss with him the music and the interpretation.”

Lombardi said she likes Rossini’s sacred music because it has the dramatic flair of his operas.

“Rossini started his compositional activity with sacred music and we can see in it a clear journey towards the opera: there’s a strong operatic atmosphere in it, very theatrical and dramatic,” she said, adding that this will be the first time that she will perform the Rossini works in concert. “I’m very much looking forward (to it).”