Tucson country, rock singers headline Fox Tucson's coronavirus 'Friday Night In' concert

"I saw an opportunity to rally the guys up, obviously at a socially distant manner," said Munoz, who moved to Tucson from her native Bakersfield, California, in 2005.

Shaw's music leans solidly country while Munoz, who performs in several Tucson bands including the all-female punk band Sugar Stains, the alt country band Loveland and the surf metal band Surf Broads, is more rock and punk. Munoz, who works in the health industry, has been performing for 23 years.

Her set includes her new song "Broken Knees," which deals with facing your inner demons "when you're stripped of all your socialization" and isolated from your social circles.

Shaw's set includes a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died last week, and a handful of his mostly uptempo songs that are fan favorites during his live shows.

Shaw, who works as a consultant, has been working from home the last two weeks.

"Its been crazy because I'm such a busy body. I have my day job and my night job so I'm always on the go," Shaw said. "So this has been crazy, just me and (his wife Jessica Northey Shaw) and the dogs."

"It's a little bit nerve wracking, but we're getting stuff done around the house," he added.

People tuning into the Fox "Friday Night In" concert can donate to the non-profit downtown theater through PayPay.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.