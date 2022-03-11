Tucson's Civic Orchestra taps UA grad to replace retiring conductor Bontrager

Tucson conductor Charles Bontrager is winding down his nearly five-year tenure at the podium for the volunteer Civic Orchestra of Tucson.

Next weekend he will conduct one of his final two concerts before he turns the baton over to his newly appointed successor Keun Oh.

Oh will assume the position in August.

The orchestra will actually introduce Oh, who earned his doctoral degree in conducting from the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, at the orchestra’s performances March 19 and 20.

Oh, a native of Korea who earned his master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University, will lead the orchestra in Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp on a program anchored by Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

Bontrager, who recently retired from the UA as its assistant director of orchestra activities, has led the community orchestra for 4½ years. He announced earlier this season that this would be his last.

Oh’s appointment, announced last week, followed a year-long search. He becomes only the fourth music director in the orchestra’s 46-year history. The late Herschel Kreloff led the orchestra from 1979 to 2017, when Bontrager took over.