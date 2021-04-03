The Coonce family gathered together in Oro Valley on Saturday, 65 years after they were featured in a Father’s Day photo in the Arizona Daily Star on June 17, 1956. Father and mother, Bill and Anne Coonce, died in the 1990s. The family moved from Chicago in 1950. The four oldest siblings graduated from Salpointe High School. Bill lost his job and the family of 12 was forced to move to Tennessee in 1966. The siblings had productive careers in the Drug Enforcement Administration, medicine nursing, engineering, National Guard, business and construction They have a total of 21 children and 27 grandchildren.
Family joins together 65 years after appearing in the Daily Star
- Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Delta will occupy the former Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails space at 135 S. Sixth Ave. with "libation and culinary thrill ride."
- Updated
Citing personal freedom, Republican state senators vote to allow themselves to take off their masks. The House speaker also scraps mask rules. Democrats say it's too soon to be "letting our guard down to this virus."
- Updated
I was heading into a local grocery store the other day, and I noticed a few people gathered around a car parked in one of the spots reserved f…
- Updated
The neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey has avidly promoted the idea that Arizona is experiencing an unprecedented border crisis. We're not. He's among a group of politicians promoting a sense of crisis for political gain.
- Updated
The south side location will feature a walk-up window, traditional drive-thru and a separate drive-thru specifically for frozen drinks only.
- Updated
Arizona beat 11-time NCAA champion UConn 69-59 Friday in what will be remembered as perhaps the most exhilarating, unexpected and monumental victory by a UA women’s athletic team ever.
- Updated
Little free plant stands, which give the opportunity for community members to take a free plant home, have been popping up in the Phoenix area. In recent weeks, four have been set up in Tucson.
- Updated
San Antonio suspect hid out in Oro Valley, police said.
- Updated
Outside of McKale Center, Salvo Coppa has been known as Adia Barnes' husband more than for his role as a master defensive coordinator, one of the forces of Arizona’s climb from a 6-24 season to the Final Four.