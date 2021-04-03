 Skip to main content
Family joins together 65 years after appearing in the Daily Star

The Coonce family gathered together in Oro Valley on Saturday, 65 years after they were featured in a Father’s Day photo in the Arizona Daily Star on June 17, 1956. Father and mother, Bill and Anne Coonce, died in the 1990s. The family moved from Chicago in 1950. The four oldest siblings graduated from Salpointe High School. Bill lost his job and the family of 12 was forced to move to Tennessee in 1966. The siblings had productive careers in the Drug Enforcement Administration, medicine nursing, engineering, National Guard, business and construction They have a total of 21 children and 27 grandchildren.

