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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona's Heber horses and Salt River wild horses are governed under different laws and management systems, but both controversies raise the same fundamental question: Where is the site-specific science supporting decisions about their future?

For the Heber horses, the Forest Service has sought to classify free-roaming horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests as unauthorized livestock. That label carries enormous consequences, yet classification is not a substitute for evidence about the horses themselves, their history or their actual ecological impact.

Along the Salt River, the issue is different but equally troubling.

Arizona law protects the Salt River wild horses, yet the herd is being reduced toward a population target that did not originate with a comprehensive scientific carrying capacity study.

An early target of approximately 100 horses emerged from a confidential straw poll during a collaborative process. That number was later negotiated upward to approximately 120 to 125.

A straw poll can measure the preferences of people in a room. It cannot determine how many horses an ecosystem can sustain.

The Salt River herd has already declined substantially through fertility control and natural attrition. Before additional horses are permanently removed, Arizona should require independent science demonstrating what population the Lower Salt River can actually support.

The same principle should apply in Heber.