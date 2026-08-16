“I think UA has lost some applicants to ASU, because ASU's transcripts make online education less obvious, which students view as an advantage when entering the job market,” Stegeman wrote to the Star. “Negative news stories surrounding UA, over the past few years, may have also hurt, as have some procedural changes in the admissions process. I think UA can and should improve its local recruiting, going forward, without reducing admissions standards.”

He said the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s three public universities, should “move beyond reactive damage control and lead a process of strategically rethinking the universities’ value proposition and building synergies rather than competition among the three schools.”

“The legislature should also be part of the discussion of how to strengthen the universities' ” product, to rebuild broad political support and demand for their services,” he said.

Keith Maggert, a UA associate professor in molecular and cellular biology, said the changes to the admissions process this year were seen by his department as a “major problem” and the reason a lot of students weren’t accepting UA’s offer of admission.

Students “were being asked to make the decision much too early in some cases, and those students were just reluctant to do it,” Maggert told the Star.

He also said “it’s possible that (students) don’t see the U of A or maybe other state institutions as as good of a deal as they used to be. And it may be because of the ongoing drumbeat by the Trump administration sort of attacking the validity and the utility of having a college education.”