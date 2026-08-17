“There’s also a lot of people who haul for themselves; I represent people who don’t have equipment to haul for themselves,” he said.

Brian Allen, whose family has run a well drilling service in Cochise County for half a century, said he’s either drilling new wells or deepening existing wells in the basin twice a week and that 70% of his company’s drilling is for new wells.

“We’ve been drilling wells forever. It is what it is. It doesn’t rain. It doesn’t snow. If people want to bitch that it’s farmers and ranchers sucking up water, they need to go back where they came from,” said Allen, whose family owns Allen’s Well Drilling Service in Elfrida, just south of the Willcox Basin near the city of Douglas. "My family has been here since the ‘30s. There’s been water issues here for 40 years."

Hawk, however, said he’s in the Willcox Basin to stay.

“We’re too old to pack up and move again.” said Hawk, who is 77 and whose wife is 75.

He said a previous owner of his property had drilled the well 200 feet deep in 1993. The owners deepened it another 200 feet in 2011 after it went dry, Hawk said. The Hawks bought their house with its well in February 2020, after moving down from Paulden north of Prescott because they were getting tired of that area’s continued growth and increasing traffic, he said.

They had no problems with it until April 2023 when the pump filled with sediment the first time, he said. Today, life with the hauled water is more difficult than with their now-abandoned well. But they have no plans to seek help from the Riverview fund to drill a new well, Hawk said.