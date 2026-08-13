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A 20-year-old cyclist became trapped underwater Thursday morning after being knocked off her bicycle while riding across a flooded bridge in Sabino Canyon, authorities say.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. when the woman and two family members tried to ride across the bridge that was covered by fast-flowing water following a night of rain across the Tucson metro area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the woman was trapped underwater after being knocked off her bike.

"The female remained underwater for multiple minutes," while family members and passersby, who were eventually assisted by firefighters and deputies, worked to pull her out, the department said in a Facebook post.

"The female was eventually pulled from the water and CPR was started until she regained consciousness." The department did not identify her.

She and another person were hospitalized, the post said, adding the Rural Metro Fire Department said both were stable.

The department reminded people to never try to cross flooded washes, "whether on a bike, in a vehicle, or on foot."

The airport in Tucson, the official site for local weather records, reported .78 inch of rain overnight.

However, up to 2.32 inches fell at Arthur Pack Park, 2.24 inches fell near East Irvington and South Pantano Road, 2.13 inches fell at the Rillito near North La Cholla Boulevard, and 1.61 inches fell at the Tucson Water Treatment Plant on the southwest side, according to the Pima County Flood Control District.