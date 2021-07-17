 Skip to main content
Farewell to Battle of Chosin Reservoir veteran

Top: Members of the Military Honors Funeral Detail from Company A, U.S. Marine Corps, perform the flag ceremony near family and friends of John “Moose” Creighton during a memorial to his life Saturday at Ascension Lutheran Church. Creighton, who died June 13, was a Marine veteran of the Korean War and was wounded during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the winter of 1950. Creighton joined the USMC at age 16 and was fresh out of boot camp at the time of the 17-day battle, which pitted 120,000 to 150,000 Chinese troops against some 30,000 U.N. forces. Britainnica.com notes that the 1st Marine Division suffered 11,000 casualties from combat and subzero temperatures.

At left: U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hermiz carries Creighton’s cremains to his family.

