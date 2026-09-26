Want your home to look a little more custom without knocking down walls or committing to a month-long project? Adding small architectural details might just be what you're looking for. Decorative woodwork can add texture, dimension and personality to a home, and plenty of projects are approachable enough for a DIYer to tackle.
According to Shivani Singh of Art For Everyday Inc., homeowners have plenty of options, whether they want to make a big statement or add a little something extra to an ordinary space.
Start with one wall
Turn a plain wall into a statement wall. Singh suggests flexible tambour panels and textured panels, which can add warmth and dimension while working within the existing space.
If the thought of putting permanent holes in your walls makes you nervous, consider other installation options. Singh mentions French cleats as one practical solution, particularly when you want panels to be easier to remove or adjust later.
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Look for little opportunities
You don't have to add architectural details throughout an entire room to make an impression. A decorative corbel can add character to a kitchen; detailed capitals can give a library or office a more finished look. A distinctive mantel can become the focal point of a family room.
The trick is choosing details that fit your space. Art For Everyday offers more than 1,600 standard products, including corbels, legs and posts, mullion door inserts, textured panels and flexible tambour panels.
The company also works with a variety of wood species and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) options, giving DIYers choices based on the look and application they have in mind. Singh recommends considering how it will work with everything around it.
"Beyond choosing a style they love, DIYers should consider how the material, wood grain, and scale will work with the rest of the room," she says. "Don't just ask, 'Do I like this?' Ask, 'Will this look like it belongs here?'"
Another option gaining attention in kitchen design comes from the National Kitchen & Bath Association. WVH and Drew & Jonathan Home (created by Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott) recently expanded their collection with two flexible wood panels, Ultraflex and Flutto Valley.
Designed to wrap architectural surfaces such as kitchen islands, curves, columns, walls, and custom cabinetry, these lightweight panels offer DIYers another way to add warmth, texture, and architectural interest to tricky spaces without a full renovation. Samples available for a reasonable price.
Make the details work together
One ornate piece can be beautiful on its own, but architectural details tend to have more impact when they feel connected. Choosing complementary shapes or repeating a design motif can help keep the finished project from looking like a collection of random decorative pieces.
That same idea can apply to just about any style. Look for common materials, shapes, finishes, or patterns that can subtly tie the elements together.
For inspiration, spend some time perusing Pinterest for a wide variety of ideas for use. Corbels can be used under shelves, counters, vent hoods and more. They can be found in a variety of styles: modern, Southwest and classic and in a variety of wood and patterns.
Other places to check out include Etsy for handmade products. Your local Rockler has unfinished corbels and capitals so that they can be customized to fit your color and style.
Whether you're upgrading a blank wall, adding interest to cabinetry, doorways, columns, or giving a mantel some personality, architectural details can make an ordinary space feel customized. The best part is that you may not need a contractor, a sledgehammer or financing.
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