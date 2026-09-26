"Beyond choosing a style they love, DIYers should consider how the material, wood grain, and scale will work with the rest of the room," she says. "Don't just ask, 'Do I like this?' Ask, 'Will this look like it belongs here?'"

Another option gaining attention in kitchen design comes from the National Kitchen & Bath Association. WVH and Drew & Jonathan Home (created by Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott) recently expanded their collection with two flexible wood panels, Ultraflex and Flutto Valley.

Designed to wrap architectural surfaces such as kitchen islands, curves, columns, walls, and custom cabinetry, these lightweight panels offer DIYers another way to add warmth, texture, and architectural interest to tricky spaces without a full renovation. Samples available for a reasonable price.

Make the details work together

One ornate piece can be beautiful on its own, but architectural details tend to have more impact when they feel connected. Choosing complementary shapes or repeating a design motif can help keep the finished project from looking like a collection of random decorative pieces.

That same idea can apply to just about any style. Look for common materials, shapes, finishes, or patterns that can subtly tie the elements together.

For inspiration, spend some time perusing Pinterest for a wide variety of ideas for use. Corbels can be used under shelves, counters, vent hoods and more. They can be found in a variety of styles: modern, Southwest and classic and in a variety of wood and patterns.