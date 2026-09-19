Cave Creek Canyon

Cave Creek Canyon in southeastern Arizona is a particularly good place to get in the fall spirit. You get pine, oak and sycamore forests, dramatic cliffs, birdlife and a wonderfully remote feeling, especially as the Chiricahua Mountains rising around you. It’s about 2½ hours from Tucson, and the South Fork Trail is an easy way to experience the canyon without turning the trip into a hardcore hiking expedition.

Globe

Globe is an underrated town where you can climb from Sonoran Desert scenery into cool pine forest around Pinal Peak. An especially nice escape if you're coming from the Phoenix area and don't want to drive all the way to northern Arizona.

White Mountains

Rather than the usual Flagstaff and Sedona circuit, base yourself around Alpine, Greer or Springerville, take slow drives through the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and spend your evenings somewhere with a fireplace and dark skies. The area has an unusually dense mix of forests, lakes and perennial streams and the Forest Service identifies several scenic routes through the region, including the Coronado Trail and White Mountain Scenic Road.

Blue Ridge Reservoir

Although Arizona’s falls aren’t cool enough to require a beanie and cardigan, many people take the opportunity to kayak, paddleboard and fish. The reservoir also has a tiny campground surrounded by pine, oak and aspen, while the broader area gives you that crisp, high-country feeling without the Sedona crowds.

Mogollon Rim

Around Christopher Creek and Payson, especially if your idea of fall is cabins, pine forests, chilly mornings, scenic overlooks and long drives rather than tourist attractions. You can wander the smaller roads around the Rim, stop at overlooks such as Al Fulton Point, and make the trip about being outside rather than checking famous sights off a list. The elevation change is dramatic enough that it feels like you've left Arizona entirely for a couple of days.