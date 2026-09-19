We all know that October is the fall season, making it the perfect time for a fall getaway. With changing leaves and fall break bringing families and travelers out for a long weekend, it’s no surprise that popular destinations like Sedona and Flagstaff can get busy.
But if you’re looking to escape the crowds and experience a quieter side of Arizona, there are plenty of lesser-known places worth exploring.
Instead of following the usual fall road-trip route, venture to charming mountain towns, scenic lakes, historic communities and hidden outdoor escapes that offer just as much autumn magic without the heavy tourist traffic.
Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip, a family fall break, or simply need a change of scenery, October is the perfect excuse to discover somewhere new. You might even find that Arizona’s best fall experiences are hiding beyond its most famous destinations.
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Northern Arizona
If you want to get into the autumn vibes and look for fall colors, Arizona's leaf season is surprisingly good. In the high mountains, color can begin around mid-September, with much of the best northern-Arizona color arriving in late September through October. Lower-elevation canyon foliage can continue into November and even December.
For the classic golden-aspen experience, look beyond the obvious Flagstaff stops and explore Hart Prairie and the quieter forest roads around the San Francisco Peaks. Hart Prairie has open meadows framed by aspens and conifers and is known for a peaceful fall atmosphere. For red-rock-meets-autumn-leaves, try Sycamore Creek near Cottonwood or the West Clear Creek area.
If you want an Arizona fall trip that feels more “local secret” than “everyone is going to Sedona,” here are the state’s smaller mountain pockets and canyon country:
Cave Creek Canyon
Cave Creek Canyon in southeastern Arizona is a particularly good place to get in the fall spirit. You get pine, oak and sycamore forests, dramatic cliffs, birdlife and a wonderfully remote feeling, especially as the Chiricahua Mountains rising around you. It’s about 2½ hours from Tucson, and the South Fork Trail is an easy way to experience the canyon without turning the trip into a hardcore hiking expedition.
Globe
Globe is an underrated town where you can climb from Sonoran Desert scenery into cool pine forest around Pinal Peak. An especially nice escape if you're coming from the Phoenix area and don't want to drive all the way to northern Arizona.
White Mountains
Rather than the usual Flagstaff and Sedona circuit, base yourself around Alpine, Greer or Springerville, take slow drives through the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and spend your evenings somewhere with a fireplace and dark skies. The area has an unusually dense mix of forests, lakes and perennial streams and the Forest Service identifies several scenic routes through the region, including the Coronado Trail and White Mountain Scenic Road.
Blue Ridge Reservoir
Although Arizona’s falls aren’t cool enough to require a beanie and cardigan, many people take the opportunity to kayak, paddleboard and fish. The reservoir also has a tiny campground surrounded by pine, oak and aspen, while the broader area gives you that crisp, high-country feeling without the Sedona crowds.
Mogollon Rim
Around Christopher Creek and Payson, especially if your idea of fall is cabins, pine forests, chilly mornings, scenic overlooks and long drives rather than tourist attractions. You can wander the smaller roads around the Rim, stop at overlooks such as Al Fulton Point, and make the trip about being outside rather than checking famous sights off a list. The elevation change is dramatic enough that it feels like you've left Arizona entirely for a couple of days.