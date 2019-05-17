Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its first location in Green Valley on Friday, May 17, 2019. 

 Dutch Bros. Coffee

Dutch Bros. Coffee, the popular Oregon-based coffee chain, opened its first location in Green Valley on Friday. 

The shop will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

“We can’t wait to start serving the Green Valley community,” said Dannielle Suarez, operator of Dutch Bros Green Valley.  

The national coffee chain has been creating a buzz in Tucson since it opened its first Southern Arizona location in Tucson at South Wilmot and East Broadway last October.

Since then, the company has opened a location off Old Vail Road and has plans to open additional locations on Tucson's northwest side and in Sahuarita, according to Daily Star records. 

