Sentinel Peak Brewing Company is heading east.

The midtown craft brewer this week took over the Stillhouse Grill and Bar, 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road, which will be rebranded Sentinel Peak East in the coming weeks, said Jeremy Hilderbrand, who co-owns the 5-year-old craft brewery with two fellow firefighters. 

The Stillhouse menu will eventually be incorporated into Sentinel Peak's menu of barbecue and smoked meats and burgers, but to what extent will be determined after Hilderbrand's staff has had a chance to settle in and chat with customers. 

Hilderbrand said the combined menu will be unveiled when they officially launch the rebrand on Feb. 16. 

The restaurant's extensive craft beer taps, though, will be devoted to Sentinel Peak's five flagship beers and seasonal brews. 

Stillhouse is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. 

The original Sentinel Peak, 4746 E. Grant Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. 

10 Tucson restaurants and bars new to 2019 gem show visitors 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch