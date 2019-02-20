Courtesy Hop Street Lounge Facebook page

Tucson’s east side will soon have another destination for locally produced craft beer and wine.

Hop Street Lounge is slated to open in mid-March, according to owner Damion Jenkins. It will be located in the Palo Verde Plaza shopping center at 7215 E. 22nd Street, halfway between Arizona Beer House at South Kolb Road and East Broadway and BlackRock Brewers at East 22nd and South Pantano Road.

The new venture will offer up to 35 beers on tap, eight wines, coffee, kombucha and more than 600 bottles in coolers, Jenkins said.

Eight television sets, already mounted throughout the taproom, will show the sporting events of the day, and seating in the space will include couches.

“I want people to be super comfortable,” Jenkins said. “It is going to have a loungy feel.”

Jenkins, a Tucson High Magnet School graduate, is a big fan of the city’s craft beer scene. He considers himself a regular at establishments like 1912 Brewing, west of Interstate 10, and Arizona Beer House.

“I go to these places a lot,” he said. “There is a really good sense of community. That’s what I like about it.”

He chose the location at Kolb and 22nd to expand the craft beer options for east-side residents.

“I thought this was an area of town that was underserved for the market,” he said. “The destinations are limited.”

Hop Street Lounge joins the following restaurants that have opened or will open in Tucson in 2019:

