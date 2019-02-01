For the past four years, Brian Jerome Peterson and his partners have peddled their fresh-roasted coffee at area farmers markets.
But those nomad days are behind them.
On Thursday, Peterson and his partners John Howard and Matthew DeVore opened Mission Coffee Imports in the small street-front space at 606 N. Fourth Ave. that was home for nearly a decade to Revolutionary Grounds Books & Coffee.
The quirky shop closed last June after the building's owner raised the rent.
Peterson said he and his partners have been renovating the space since signing a lease late last summer.
Mission Coffee Imports sources its beans from the micro broker Coffee Shrub, which sells beans grown around the globe to mostly small coffee shops that offer in-house roasting.
Mission custom roasts small batches 6 1/2 pounds at a time. They sell their artisan coffee by the cup (starting at $3, more for lattés or espresso) or the pound and half-pound ($15, $8).
"Our mission is to sell at 'peak coffee' and that is you roast it, you let it rest a day and you serve it," said Peterson, who along with DeVore is a sound engineer with Arizona Theater Company. "It's at that moment of freshness that it's at its peak.”
Mission is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Follow them on Facebook.