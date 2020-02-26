Four Tucsonans up for James Beard Awards — the Academy Award of foodies

Four Tucsonans are in the running for the prestigious 2020 James Beard Award, the Academy Award of foodies.
All were named semifinalists for the honor, which elevates a restaurant in the foodiverse to rock star status.
The semifinalists are:
- Outstanding baker: Don Guerra of Barrio Bread
- Outstanding hospitality: Mi Nidito Restaurant
- Outstanding wine, bar and spirits producer: Stephen Paul, Hamilton Distillers
- Best chef Southwest: Maria Mazon, Boca Tacos y Tequila
Guerra was a semifinalist last year in the same category, joining El Charro, which was up for outstanding restaurant. Neither won.
Two former Tucsonans also made the cut:
- Former Tucson chef and Tucson native Kevin Fink of Zona 78 fame is up for Best Chef Texas for his restaurant Emmer & Rye in Austin, Texas. He was a semifinalist last year.
- Cocktail guru Aaron DeFeo, the longtime chief mixologist at Casino del Sol, is up for Outstanding Bar Program for his two-year-old Phoenix bar, Little Rituals.
"Wow... To say we are a little blown away is an understatement," DeFeo posted on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The nominees could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning, but Boca chef/owner Mazon posted on Facebook that "There's no better honor and no better company to be a part of!! Proud to be a 2020 James Beard Award Semifinalist! #bestchef #southwest #jbfa."
This is the biggest number of James Beard nominees in Tucson history. The Old Pueblo has been in the conversation of foodies nationally and worldwide since 2015, when it was named the first-ever UNESCO City of Gastronomy. Since then, UNESCO has designated 26 Cities of Gastronomy worldwide, including San Antonio, Texas; it and Tucson are the only ones in the U.S.
Tucson is home to a couple James Beard winners including Janos Wilder of Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails and Sonoran hot dog king El Guero Canelo, which won a James Beard America’s Classics Awards in 2018.
The James Beard Foundation, which honors chefs and restaurants in the memory of its legendary cookbook author/chef/TV personality namesake, will select five finalists among the semifinalists on March 25. The winners will be announced on May 4.
