"Saints, Statues, and Stories: A Folklorist Looks at the Religious Art of Sonora," by James S. Griffith, published by the University of Arizona Press, is available at Antigone Books and the University of Arizona bookstore. It is also available from online booksellers.

Book signing

Jim Griffith will sign copies of his book, "Saints, Statues and Stories: A Folklorist Looks at the Religious Art of Sonora."

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. today, Sunday, Oct. 13.

Where: The TMY store at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Pennington Street during the Tucson Meet Yourself festival.