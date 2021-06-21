1 holdout likes Ducey compromise on Arizona budget, tax-cut plan

"This budget proposal is short-sighted accounting gymnastics, which will hurt our state's economic stability in the long-run with the vast majority of benefits going to the wealthiest Arizonans,'' she said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said through an aide that she also cannot accept a tax-cut package that gives virtually all of its relief to the richest.

Emergency power issue

Even with Boyer on board, that doesn't guarantee that the plan has the necessary votes in the 30-member Senate, where Republicans hold 16 seats and need every one of them to agree. Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services on Monday she still remains opposed.

Her concern is something beyond the budget itself.

It starts with the fact that Arizona remains under a state of emergency to deal with the pandemic more than a year after it was declared. Townsend said that declaration, which has given Ducey broad unilateral authority, has outlived any usefulness.

"If we're going to ballgames and whatever without masks and all that, I don't think we're in an emergency,'' Townsend said. She said Ducey was able to exercise that authority without any real oversight for most of last year because the Legislature had sent itself home.