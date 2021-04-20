2 women are 'boommates,' educating others about sharing homes later in life

The women are "boommates" — baby boomer roommates — who found happiness and friendship. They enjoy cooking, drinking coffee on the patio while spotting birds, and walks in the neighborhood.

The two handled their home sharing arrangements on their own without the use of an agency that specializes in home sharing matches and contracts. But, the key was that a friend who knew their needs and personalities was able to recommend Knox as a house mate, said Kha.

"Every home sharing relationship is different. We, personally, did not sign a contract. We wrote a letter of understanding that states very simply that in return for cooking my evening meals every night and being here in case I fall, Deb would live here rent free. For us it works perfectly," said Kha.

"In our case, I called my insurance company to make sure that I was clear about Deb sharing my house and I checked with my tax man to find out whether I needed to file or pay taxes on the value of the service I was receiving from Deb. I did my best to make sure that we were staying within the law," Kha said.

"But, this relationship is not a transaction. It is a relationship. In a relationship, you have to deal with certain amounts of trust. So that is why it is so important to have a formal program that can counsel people and provide follow-up," Kha said.