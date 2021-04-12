2020 Arizona tax credit: Arizona Youth Partnership and Interfaith Community Services

Christine Barry, Arizona Youth Partnership director of prevention services says: “It is great to partner with Interfaith Community Services and their Single Mom Scholar Program. Arizona Youth Partnership has partnered with Interfaith Community Services in the past and delivering this impactful program to their program members and their families seemed like another perfect opportunity.”

The Stronger Families Project is normally held in eight-week cohorts during the school year but has adapted during the pandemic by moving to a fully virtual format. The organizations decided the program would best fit the partnership in a once-a-month format so that more families were able to participate.

The original start date for the program was delayed by the pandemic, and both agencies decided to start the modified program in a hybrid of virtual and in person social distanced meetings beginning in January.

As we are unable to provide a meal in person, each family is provided with a gift card to enjoy lunch or dinner as a family. This is supported by a grant from the Bayer Fund to Arizona Youth Partnership. The program, in its third month, is serving 29 families and 51 children.