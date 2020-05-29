3 candidates vying to become Pima County's top prosecutor, first new one in two decades

“The calling of a prosecutor is service to victims of serious crimes, and holding people accountable,” said Mosher. He said he works with victims at their darkest hours, and he works closely with victim advocates who make sure victims receive help with the trauma they have endured and that they receive information about how to deal with the court system.

Another top issue for Mosher is “restoring faith in the criminal justice system. First of all, we need to stop prosecuting adults for personal possession of marijuana,” he said, adding that there is a hypocrisy in that there are people who have marijuana cards, but yet a homeless person with a joint is doing something illegal. Mosher said he does not agree with the current law.

Mosher also does not believe in sending drug addicts to prison if they did not commit another crime besides using illegal drugs. “We don’t send alcoholics to prison. If you are a heroin or meth addict, and if you have not committed another crime and you are sent to prison it is counterproductive,” he said.

He favors a county program known as Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison.

Under the program, an addict would plead to an offense and then enter a community treatment program rather than go to prison.