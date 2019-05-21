You could journey to some distant wild waterway to find aquatic birds, turtles, soothing shade and a mountain backdrop — or you could visit the lagoon in Tucson’s Fort Lowell Park.
The park, at North Craycroft Road and East Glenn Street, is far from wilderness, of course, but its lagoon has a remarkable array of scenery and wildlife given its urban setting.
A short walking path around the water, often known as the duck pond, includes some shade provided by trees.
Some people take a brisk walk on the path, but a slower pace allows for scanning views of the Catalina Mountains to the north and keeping an eye out for critters.
Waterfowl are abundant.
An information panel lists species including mallard, American wigeon, wood duck, hooded merganser, great blue heron, and others, including the great egret.
Egrets, large and magnificent birds, sometimes make dramatic entrances and exits, swooping over the water.
Watch closely near the water’s edge and you might spot turtles swimming just under the surface. Now and then, a turtle will make its way out of the water and onto the bank for what might appear to be a nap in the sun.
MORE PARK ATTRACTIONS
The park has much more to offer beyond the lagoon and its wildlife.
If you’re in the mood for a workout, you’ll find fitness stations with panels describing exercises.
Other facilities include ball fields, tennis courts, a pool and picnic sites.
But for many, the park’s main attraction is the site of a historic Army post.
Adobe ruins of Fort Lowell, which housed four companies of cavalry and infantry from 1873 to 1891, are the centerpiece attraction at the park.
The best-preserved ruin is a remnant of the post hospital, which had 13 rooms and beds for 16 patients.