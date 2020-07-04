Animal rescuer worries about hidden toll from Bighorn Fire

“We were only able to help a couple of animals up there,” she said. “There was bound to be more.”

As of Friday, the Bighorn Fire had scorched close to 120,000 acres, making it the largest fire on record in the Catalina Mountains, according to Coronado National Forest spokeswoman Heidi Schewel.

And yet Bates said she hasn’t fielded any calls for assistance from the U.S. Forest Service, the Arizona Game and Fish Department or anyone else working the fire. “We had hoped they would call us if there were any injured animals,” she said.

Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart has a simple explanation for that: He said the rescue groups haven’t been contacted because there still haven’t been any reports of animals hurt or killed by the fire.

“Surely there have been some,” he said, “but we would expect losses to be minimal, except in a case of a mishap” like animals getting trapped in a box canyon or surrounded by fast-moving flames.

“These animals have been living with fire for centuries,” Hart said. “In most instances, wildlife knows how to get out of the way of wildfire.”

Game officials have seen ample evidence of that over the past month.