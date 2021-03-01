Arizona gradually opening vaccines to 55-64 age group, starting Tues. in Phoenix

The new system also sets the stage for vaccines for younger people.

Christ said the same rules would apply: When a county gets at least 55% of people age 55 and older vaccinated, then it can open the doors to those 45 and older. And so on.

The fact that Maricopa County is now opening up appointments for those 55 and up does not mean anything is being denied to other counties, some of whom are still struggling to meet the needs of older residents, said Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman Steve Elliott.

He said each county gets its own allocation based on population. So the doses being given out at the two state-run sites in Maricopa County are from that county’s share of the vaccines and do not cut into the supply elsewhere.

He noted that the state-run sites use the Pfizer vaccine because they have the facilities to keep it at the sub-zero temperatures necessary; rural counties have been shipped only the Moderna vaccine, which can be kept in regular freezers.

Elliott said some rural counties may have run short recently because of delays in shipments of the Moderna vaccine linked to the storms in Texas, though he said they should now be back on schedule.

There’s something else in the changes Christ announced Monday.

She said counties that have sufficient supply now will have the ability to vaccinate those front-line essential workers who, under the current priority system, are not yet eligible.