TUCSON HISTORY
University of Arizona officials did not say how many jobs will be cut; two sources said they were told 28 employees are being laid off as of Aug. 7.
For Star Subscribers: Emerald 29 opens this week at 2 E. Congress St., beneath the historic building that once housed Valley National Bank downtown.
A YouTuber was arrested, for the second time in a week, while live-streaming outside of the Nancy Guthrie house on Thursday evening.
For Star subscribers: The city of South Tucson sued the new owner of the Spanish Trail Motel, an eyesore along I-10, surprising him amid talks…
The first casino in Tucson's city limits will have 924 slot machines and will create 500 jobs, Casino Del Sol says.
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