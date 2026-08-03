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A 66-year-old Tucson woman reported missing late last month from her home on the city's southwest side has been found dead, authorities say.

Debra E. Esarey was reported missing July 31 from her home near West Ajo Way and South Camino Verde by a family member unable to contact her for several days, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

She was not located after a search of the area. Surveillance video, however, showed Esarey at a nearby convenience store about 9:30 a.m. July 29, the release said.

About 11:45 a.m. Aug. 2, a passerby contacted the department about a body in a desert area in the 5700 block of West Ajo Way.

The body was later identified as Esaray.

No suspicious circumstances were noted at the scene and Ms. Esarey’s cause of death is being determined by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, the release said.