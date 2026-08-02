Coffin: "Mostly death threats."

The Arizona Republic: Really?

Coffin: "Yeah. And because of what I do, you come to realize that anyone can find you at any time, and there's really no safety whatsoever on the (social media) platforms anymore."

How do you feel about the effort to identify you?

Methvin: "It just seems like they went to a great length to uncover something that wasn't that big of a deal in the first place. I'm not saying that making threats against elected officials is not a big deal. Of course it is. But it's just the interpretation of this, I think, went a bit too far. ... Konnor Culver never did anything that was criminal. Never said anything that was criminal. ... The city didn't have to release all the information that they did. ... I think that was meant to intimidate me from ever making any future posts about the city, its leadership and its workings."

Coffin: "The concern has really just risen in lock step with my concern for the country, and free speech and liberty generally. Look at what they did to Geoff. ... It was kind of sickening they tried to chill my free speech like that. Anonyous speech is free speech." (Geoff Coffin is the Scottsdale man Keshel believed was behind the Coffin account; he had to drive to Tucson May 11 to challenge the injunction against harassment Keshel sought. He said he spent $5,000 to defend himself. )

What do you want people to know about your story?