A Tucson man who was paralyzed after Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies entered his house and shot him has filed notice that he intends to sue the county and the department for $176 million, alleging they raided his house despite being made aware he was facing swatting threats from hackers.
In a notice of claim filed by Axeel Melendez’s lawyer July 24, Melendez and his mother allege the deputies’ actions show “rash decision-making and recklessly dangerous shoot-from-the-hip mentality” at the department.
Melendez’s case, previously reported by the Star, is drawing new attention to swatting, an extortion tactic hackers use that involves making fake calls to law enforcement with the intention of causing officers to raid a home.
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What is included in the $176 million?
The claim names Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his legal advisor, 13 deputies, 911 operators, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, Pima County Risk Management, and the Board of Supervisors.
Injury lawyer Dev Sethi argues Melendez deserves compensation for past and future medical expenses as he will likely face the rest of his life as a paraplegic, totaling $25 million. The claim says at least two of the deputies' eight bullets hit him, causing a complete spinal cord injury and breaking his right leg.
Besides medical expenses, Melendez’s lawyer also claims his injuries will not allow him to pursue the career he planned for and that he deserves up to $7 million in wage losses. Melendez, now 24, attended an auto trade school and wanted to work on a Formula 1 engineering team, the claim reads.
Melendez is demanding $80 million each from both the county and the sheriff’s department.
Including an additional $16 million for emotional damages to his mother, Carmen Melendez, the total claim reaches $176 million.
Prior fake threat ignored
Melendez was hacked after playing an online video game earlier this year. After hackers had his personal information, they began threatening to call the police to his house or report his family to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he didn’t send them money. In response, Melendez called the sheriff’s department and asked for help.
The deputy who followed up on Melendez’s initial call said the threat information would be relayed to the proper channels.
“Since he called law enforcement to get ahead of the false reporting, he should be alright, and that, if any reports come in afterward, we will contact him regarding those reports, and he would just need to let deputies know that he had been a victim of fraud and hacking,” an incident report reads.
Sethi highlights that one call for Melendez’s address was determined to be fake by a PCSD deputy just two days before, on April 8.
The next day, a call to the city’s non-emergency 311 number claimed to be Melendez, saying his father had just shot his sister. Sethi alleges officers missed that Melendez had already been a victim of a fake threat.
“PCSD had already received, recognized, and cleared false reports for Axeel at the same residence that also came in through 311,” the claim reads.
Transcripts show officers also ignored multiple signs the call was likely fake, Sethi alleges, including that it came from an out-of-state Wisconsin phone number, the caller gave inconsistent details, and there were no background sounds expected in a shooting situation.
“No communications professional or law enforcement officer appropriately recognized or properly responded to any one of the call’s many red flags,” he wrote.
After deputies were on their way to his house, Sethi writes a deputy radioed a warning about the swatting situation and mentioned the first fake call. Sethi alleges the three responding deputies proceeded with entering the home without trying to contact Melendez with phone numbers on file.
“The available transcript and CAD, computer-aided dispatch, does not indicate that PCSD dispatch called Axeel’s known phone number or anyone else’s phone number in the home, meaningfully cross-checked the call against the April 8 swatting report before escalating the response, or slowed the response to account for the obvious risk that this was the exact false report Axeel had warned PCSD about,” the claim reads.
Deputies smashed Melendez’s bedroom window, causing him to wake up his mom and find her registered handgun.
Body camera footage from the April 10 shooting, released as part of the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team investigation, shows Melendez opening the door to his bedroom holding the gun.
PCRIT is a multi-agency law enforcement task force that investigates shootings involving police.
The claim cites Melendez’s interview with PRCIT, where he said he believed an intruder had smashed the window.
Sethi said Melendez did everything right in trying to get ahead of a swatting threat.
“He immediately reported the swatting threats against him, he asked the sheriff’s department for help, and he believed PCSD personnel when they promised to keep him safe. The county’s actions left Axeel no choice but to move forward with a Notice of Claim.”
A notice of claim is the first step in a lawsuit against the government. Pima County and PCSD have 60 days to respond before the claim is automatically treated as denied under Arizona state law.
The Sheriff’s Department declined to comment, citing ongoing legal proceedings. The Pima County Attorney’s Office said it is aware of the lawsuit but could not comment further.