Melendez is demanding $80 million each from both the county and the sheriff’s department.

Including an additional $16 million for emotional damages to his mother, Carmen Melendez, the total claim reaches $176 million.

Prior fake threat ignored

Melendez was hacked after playing an online video game earlier this year. After hackers had his personal information, they began threatening to call the police to his house or report his family to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he didn’t send them money. In response, Melendez called the sheriff’s department and asked for help.

The deputy who followed up on Melendez’s initial call said the threat information would be relayed to the proper channels.

“Since he called law enforcement to get ahead of the false reporting, he should be alright, and that, if any reports come in afterward, we will contact him regarding those reports, and he would just need to let deputies know that he had been a victim of fraud and hacking,” an incident report reads.

Sethi highlights that one call for Melendez’s address was determined to be fake by a PCSD deputy just two days before, on April 8.

The next day, a call to the city’s non-emergency 311 number claimed to be Melendez, saying his father had just shot his sister. Sethi alleges officers missed that Melendez had already been a victim of a fake threat.

“PCSD had already received, recognized, and cleared false reports for Axeel at the same residence that also came in through 311,” the claim reads.