Maddox was arrested at his house in Rio Rico the same night. The claim reads he was playing video games with headphones on when deputies entered his home. When he came out of his room, multiple deputies were pointing guns at him, the claim reads.

Maddox is demanding $500,000 for physical and mental damages.

His mother, Josefina Maddox, owns the house where Maddox was arrested and is also a claimant, asking for $250,000 for damages to her property.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has 60 days to respond to a notice of claim, the first step in a lawsuit against the government.

PCSD: ‘no one has been cleared’

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on pending litigation.

He pointed to several interviews in which the Sheriff has said no one has been cleared in the case.

On July 31, the six-month mark in the Guthrie investigation, the Sheriff’s Department renewed requests for the public’s help in the case and publicly released two ransom notes, the contents of which were first reported by former KTVK-TV reporter Briana Whitney on the Crime Junkies podcast.

The first note was received by Tucson’s KOLD-TV and other outlets on Feb. 1, the department said in a news release Friday.

The second note was received by local and national media outlets on Feb. 6.