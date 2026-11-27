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A flicker was reported Thursday night by Tucson Electric Power customers across a big swath of the metro area.

At 10:01 p.m. Nov. 26, a large number of Tucson area residents experienced a momentary power flicker. Some residents reported losing Wi-Fi afterwards.

Some people on social media also said they heard a boom.

Blame it on debris that hit a transmission line, Joe Barrios, a TEP spokesman, said Friday.

"I am not aware that it caused any outages," Barrios said.

The Wi-Fi outage was temporary.

And as of early Friday, Barrios said, no TEP customers were without power.