UA administrators, including Cristina Ramírez, Abraham’s department head, and Lori Poloni-Staudinger, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, had said in email communications to Provost Patricia Prelock last year that these two employments created a conflict of commitments for Abraham.

Griffin wrote Wednesday that Abraham took both outside jobs, which did not overlap with each other, “without prior approval” and showed a pattern of “repeated prior-approval and disclosure violations.”

“His attorney jobs were full-time jobs. They interfered with this full-time faculty position. He needed to get prior approval and complete the disclosures,” the judge wrote.

Abraham was informed in August last year by Ramirez that she would find a replacement to teach his fall undergraduate writing course, after she said Abraham failed to confirm if he would be able to teach the assigned course in-person. Abraham said he had already communicated to her and Poloni-Staudinger that he’d be teaching the class, but with a mixture of online modalities.

In requesting that the provost dismiss him, the two administrators also cited an email sent by Abraham to Ramirez, his supervisor, on July 22, 2025, in which he copied over 30 people, including Prelock, Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs Andrea Romero, Senior Vice President for Research Tomás Díaz de la Rubia and Chair of the Faculty Leila Hudson.