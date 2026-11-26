A Pima County judge has ruled against a former University of Arizona tenured faculty member who claimed he was wrongfully fired by the UA.
Matthew Abraham was fired as a UA English professor after university officials said he didn’t disclose two full-time, outside employments before accepting those positions, that he couldn't teach his fall 2025 undergraduate class in person due to those external jobs, and that he sent an email to his department head that UA officials deemed to be “threatening.”
Abraham alleged the UA wrongfully fired him after he spent years suing the university over public records and criticizing its hiring processes, claiming they were race-based, discriminatory or preferential on the grounds of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Dr. Abraham’s conduct demonstrates a 'proven violation' of 'rules and regulations' justifying dismissal,” Pima County Superior Court Judge Brenden Griffin wrote in his ruling Wednesday.
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“He accepted outside employment that conflicted with his University duties and did so without required advance approval; he refused, after notice and repeated directives, to complete required disclosures; and, he harmed workplace relationships through the July 22 email’s demeaning language and broad distribution. Combined, this establishes substantial neglect or refusal to do assigned duties and repeated proven rule violations,” the judge wrote.
"The University had just cause for dismissal,” Griffin said.
Abraham, who had been at the UA for 13 years, was placed on administrative leave last year from his $99,245 position while a university committee considered his appeal against his dismissal. His two outside employments — one with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and another with the Tucson City Attorney’s Office — had ended by the time of his dismissal by the UA.
UA administrators, including Cristina Ramírez, Abraham’s department head, and Lori Poloni-Staudinger, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, had said in email communications to Provost Patricia Prelock last year that these two employments created a conflict of commitments for Abraham.
Griffin wrote Wednesday that Abraham took both outside jobs, which did not overlap with each other, “without prior approval” and showed a pattern of “repeated prior-approval and disclosure violations.”
“His attorney jobs were full-time jobs. They interfered with this full-time faculty position. He needed to get prior approval and complete the disclosures,” the judge wrote.
Abraham was informed in August last year by Ramirez that she would find a replacement to teach his fall undergraduate writing course, after she said Abraham failed to confirm if he would be able to teach the assigned course in-person. Abraham said he had already communicated to her and Poloni-Staudinger that he’d be teaching the class, but with a mixture of online modalities.
In requesting that the provost dismiss him, the two administrators also cited an email sent by Abraham to Ramirez, his supervisor, on July 22, 2025, in which he copied over 30 people, including Prelock, Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs Andrea Romero, Senior Vice President for Research Tomás Díaz de la Rubia and Chair of the Faculty Leila Hudson.
In that email, Abraham called Ramírez “servile, spineless, pathetic, disgraceful” and wrote, “Thanks for showing that you do not know what you are talking about, with your usual false piety.” Among other things, he also said her appointment as head of the English department while still an associate professor was a violation of UA policy and that, hence, the department had had an “illegitimate department head” for at least a year.
Ramirez called the email “unprofessional, harassing, and sexist, triggering trauma and fear within the English Department.” She said he violated multiple UA policies, including “professional conduct, anti-harassment, and personnel privacy, and may also breach Arizona’s electronic harassment law.”
After the court ruling Wednesday, Abraham wrote to the Star that the UA's Committee of Academic Freedom and Tenure had found the university administration "did not prove just cause" for his firing. That panel of four UA faculty members heard witnesses and unanimously recommended against the UA dismissing him, said Abraham’s attorney David Nowakowski.
Provost Patricia Prelock rejected the CAFT panel’s recommendation and made the final decision to sign off on Abraham's dismissal, Nowakowski said. "We argued this was a due process violation," he said.
He also argued the university was not justified in dismissing a tenured professor, citing what he called several comparable incidents in which pre-approval was not sought by others for outside employment. "The question is whether the university was treating Dr. Abraham differently," his lawyer said.
On this point, Griffin wrote, “The record does not identify a specific full-time faculty member who without prior permission held a comparable full-time outside lawyer/government position, refused repeated disclosure requests, sent a similarly insulting and widely distributed communication to a supervisor, and nevertheless was not dismissed.”
He also said the UA followed due process in Abraham’s dismissal, appointing the right person to handle the process, going through the CAFT hearings, and having Prelock look into the panel’s recommendation, which she eventually rejected.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.