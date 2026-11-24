How to comment

The Federal Aviation Administration is accepting public input through Dec. 7 on its draft environmental assessment of Zipline’s drone delivery proposal for Tucson.

Comments can be submitted electronically to 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov or mailed to: Federal Aviation Administration, Suite 802W, C/O AVS Environmental, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.

All substantive comments received by 5 p.m. Central Time on Dec. 7 will be responded to in the final environmental assessment.