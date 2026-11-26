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It’s a holiday for the history books for two local landmarks.

The Windsor Park neighborhood on the east side and Tohono Chul Park in the northwest are two of Tucson's newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Monday, Tohono Chul officials announced that the public botanical garden and nature preserve near Ina and Oracle roads had been designated as a national historic district on Oct. 15.

Windsor Park, a 1960s subdivision at Speedway and Camino Seco, joined the national list as a historic district on April 30.

Tohono Chul was recognized for its historic buildings and landscaped areas, as well as its role in the evolution of botanical gardens in the latter part of the 20th century.

It also earned designation as a historic designed landscape, just the second public garden in Arizona after Boyce Thompson Arboretum near Superior to receive that title.

Tohono Chul officials said they pursued the National Register listing to formally document the park’s historic significance and honor the vision of its founders, Richard and Jean Wilson, who wanted their beloved suburban desert oasis preserved instead of sold off for development.

“It took courage to make that vision a reality,” said Jamie Maslyn Larson, president and CEO of Tohono Chul. “This listing helps tell that story, and it reminds us to carry Tohono Chul’s history with us as we plan for the future.”