Seven active measles cases are confirmed at ICE's Florence Detention Center, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Tuesday.
For Star subscribers: Pulte Home plans to build a 101-home development on 115 acres at North Thornydale Road and West Lambert Lane.
A married couple were found dead Tuesday morning at their northwest Tucson home in what authorities say was a murder-suicide.
A Tucson man was shot and wounded by deputies two days after he reported that he was worried hackers were targeting him for swatting.
Arizona's attorney general is dropping her legal fight to require parents whose children get vouchers to document each time how their purchase…
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