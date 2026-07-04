Hackers first made contact on April 8 — two days before they apparently made good on a swatting threat that led deputies to smash through a Tucson home's windows and shoot Axeel Melendez, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

It all started when Melendez was playing Rust, a multiplayer survival video game, on an online server.

Someone in the game server asked if they could check Melendez's computer to verify he wasn't cheating.

Confused but not alarmed, Melendez obliged.

He hadn't heard of it before, but it seemed normal.

Shortly after, he began receiving notifications that several of his accounts were being logged into.

Trying to get ahead of it, he set out to change all his accounts and passwords.

It was too late, though. Hackers had already accessed his email account, revealing a trove of his personal information.

They demanded money from the then 23-year-old under threat of making fake calls to law enforcement to get officers to raid his house, a common tactic used by hackers known as swatting.

Worried, Melendez called 911 to report the hacking and threats.

“They said that they were going to call the police station and say that I have a bomb so that FBI shows up at my house so I could get swatted,” Melendez told a 911 operator, a recording of the call shows. “They knew my ethnicity, so they said that they were going to call ICE to show up at my house and get my whole family deported. We’re all citizens, so it’s okay.”