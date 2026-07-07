"We believe that this was important so that the money being spent for taxpayer dollars had documentation to prove that it was tied to a curriculum and general educational needs,'' he said.

In legal briefs, the Attorney General's Office said the alternative of simply allowing automatic reimbursement based on a claim that an item was "educational'' is unacceptable.

"This would result in the state buying items that a family might like to have — e.g., pianos, telescopes, passes to trampoline gyms, or expensive gardening or kitchen equipment — that have no discerning connection to their child's education,'' lawyers for the state told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rodrick Coffey.

Taylor said there are reasons to take that position.

"The facts of the ESA program and the reports of misspending on things that are clearly not educational have been borne out,'' he said.

Still, he said, lawyers from Mayes' office involved with the case decided that the compromise — requiring parents to actually link their requests for reimbursements to a specific course or curriculum item — made settling the case the better course of action than pursuing their claims.

There is also the fact that Coffey had already rejected the AG's bid to have the lawsuit tossed before a trial.

"Appealing this to another court wasn't the best use of the state's resources,'' Taylor said.

'Voters are going to decide this'