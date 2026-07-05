A 20-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson police say.
Just after 1 a.m., Taleah Natasha Reese was driving a 2013 Lexus ES350 on the base in the 8700 block of East Yuma Street when she failed to negotiate a slight curve. She then overcorrected, lost control and caused the Lexus to roll over, Tucson police said in a news release.
Reese was partially ejected during the rollover and was declared dead at the crash scene. An unidentified 16-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts, the release said.
The investigation continues.