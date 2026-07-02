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Charges brought against two of the three YouTubers arrested outside Nancy Guthrie's have been dropped.

Alexander Zabel Jr., who runs the channel CriminalNetwork, was facing charges of public nuisance, obstruction of a highway or thoroughfare and resisting arrest stemming from two separate incidents in June. The charge of resisting arrest and one charge of public nuisance were dismissed, Zabel said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. However, he still faces charges of public nuisance and obstruction of a highway or thoroughfare from an earlier arrest, he said.

Damian Todd Enderle, who runs the channel 857 Tucson, was cited and released for public nuisance while livestreaming near Guthrie's house on June 8. Earlier this week, he announced on social media that his charges were dropped.

Another YouTuber, Troy Lewis Bradshaw, who runs the channel DAA JUICE, was arrested on suspicion of public nuisance along with Enderle.

That same day, Zabel was arrested on suspicion of public nuisance and obstruction of a highway or thoroughfare for his conduct in Guthrie's neighborhood. Both Zabel and Bradshaw were booked into the Pima County jail and released later that night.

When Zabel returned to Guthrie's neighborhood on June 11, he was arrested again. Zabel struggled as the deputies tried to handcuff. Zabel's livestream video shows a PCSD sergeant falling to the ground.