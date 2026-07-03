Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty Thursday in Tucson federal court to two counts of harassment through telecommunications device. He is expected to get two concurrent five-year probation terms — one for each count — when he is sentenced on Sept. 10.

During the hearing, Callella told the court he had used methamphetamine four days before the change of plea hearing but added he was no longer under the influence of drugs. After the hearing, Judge Jacqueline Rateau ordered Callella to report to a treatment facility.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Callella with one count of transmitting ransom-related communications in interstate commerce and one count of making anonymous harassing telecommunications calls, a criminal complaint said.

The day after Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1, Tucson's KOLD-TV received a ransom demand that listed a Bitcoin wallet address.

On Feb. 4, the Gutrhie family posted a video on social media asking the kidnapper to contact them.