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A 76-year-old bicyclist was struck killed Tuesday morning while crossing East Grant Road in a marked and lighted crosswalk, Tucson police said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. when police say Steven Lee McClain activated the HAWK crossing near North Arcadia Avenue, but rode into the crosswalk before the light turned red to stop traffic, police said in a news release.

McClain was struck by a westbound Volkswagen SUV. He died at the scene, the release said. The driver was not injured.

McClain’s death marks the fourth bicycle fatality so far this year, which is up from two at the same time in 2025, police said.