Prefer us on Google Learn More

A Marana High School student was found dead on campus Tuesday morning.

Marana Police Department responded to a call at 6:47 a.m. after a body was discovered on school grounds, the department said in news release.

Preliminary information indicates the student broke into the campus about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The high school, located at 12000 W. Emigh Rd., near North Sandario Road, has been deemed ‘safe,’ but remains shut down due to the ongoing investigation, Marana police said in the release.

Marana Unified School District said in an email early Tuesday morning to staff and families, “All staff who had reported to work are safe, and the campus is secure and closed while law enforcement conducts their investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.