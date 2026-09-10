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A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in August on Tucson's southwest side, authorities say.

Bobbie Tapia was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Aug. 21 shooting of William C. Fitzgerald, 39, who was found wounded in a car that had crashed into a wall near West Bilby Road and South Cardinal Avenue, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Thursday in a news release.

Fitzgerald died at the hospital two days after the shooting.

The Sheriff's Department previously released surveillance video from the area that shows a vehicle chasing another. As the vehicle catches up with the other, you can hear several gunshots.

Tapia was booked into the Pima County jail.