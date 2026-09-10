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The security system at Marana High School is being reviewed by the district following the death of a student who police say broke into the campus early Tuesday morning, hours before a body was found.

The district told the Star it is “currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the entry” after Marana police said they were not alerted to any alarms overnight at the campus at 12000 W. Emigh Road, near North Sandario Road.

Preliminary information indicated Tuesday the student broke into the campus about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Marana PD responded to a call around 6:47 a.m. after the body was discovered on school grounds.

Classes were canceled before the start of the school day Tuesday. They resumed Wednesday.

MUSD counselors gave teachers “talking points about the situation along with resources and suggestions for monitoring and checking in on the well-being of students,” the district told the Star in an email.