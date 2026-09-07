Myers' in-person visit to her office was “to interview her, to see if she got my (girlfriend) fired,” he said. Myers said his girlfriend was suddenly fired after apparently someone had called her boss. “And I believe it was Ms. Walker,” he told the judge.

The workplace visit shouldn’t be seen as harassment, he argued, because Shannon Walker’s colleagues had walked him to her door and offered to knock and check if she was there. Myers pointed out that he rejected the offer in consideration of how that might make her feel.

When Griffin pushed Myers to answer for why he was going to Shannon Walker for grievances about her husband, he replied, “Because I can … and I only did it once. And it’s my right as a (reporter) to call her and address her in my way. I didn’t tell her I was going to threaten her, hurt her, in any way, shape or form.”

Griffin was skeptical at first that some of Shannon Walker’s evidence counted as harassment. One of Myers’ videos was certainly about her but not directed at her, he noted. The judge shifted his tune when a voicemail was played.

“Are you the dumbs--- that married Matthew Walker?” one man said. “People are going to be kicking your (expletive) in a prison cell for your corrupt husband and your criminal behavior. … We the people will own your (expletive). Get ready, (expletive)! Get ready! It’s coming.”

As it played, Myers threw up his arm with a fist.

“Mr. Myers, it seemed like you were trying to hold back laughter, and then you kind of raised your fist up as if you were supporting the comments,” Griffin said.

“No, my suit’s a little short,” Myers replied.