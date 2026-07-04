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A Tucson boy on a family trip to Disneyland to celebrate his eighth birthday Friday became the park's billionth guest.

Andres Robles and his parents, Jose and Alejandra, first helped unveil a new sign on the Main Street U.S.A. train station platform that reads "Population 1,000,000,000."

The family received a VIP tour guide for the day, which included a tour of Walt Disney's private apartment, a ride on the newly opened Soarin' Across America attraction and other special experiences, Disney Resort said in a news release.

The milestone comes as the park, which opened on July 17, 1955, celebrates is 70th anniversary.